Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 915 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in UBS Group by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

