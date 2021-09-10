Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $849,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.87 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

