Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 436 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $1,252,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 313.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $289.65 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

