Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $347.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.54. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

