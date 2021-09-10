Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of VRT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.