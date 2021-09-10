Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 230.1% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 63,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 70,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. 131,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,298,074. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

