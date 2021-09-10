Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $44.13. 27,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,481. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

