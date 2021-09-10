Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce $464.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.00 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $377.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,330. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.82. 813,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.59 and its 200-day moving average is $291.76.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

