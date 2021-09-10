Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Reduced by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,426. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

