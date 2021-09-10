Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $191,604,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. 81,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,351. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

