Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Position Lowered by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,730,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,992,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after acquiring an additional 129,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 291,277 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,634,000 after acquiring an additional 48,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,036. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

