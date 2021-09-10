Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

VLOWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.20.

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

