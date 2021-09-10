Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE VLO opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

