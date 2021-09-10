US Bancorp DE Sells 6,068 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.11. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

