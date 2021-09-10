US Bancorp DE Purchases 148 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.6% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 197,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $11,552,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 79.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 23.0% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 50.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $137.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.39. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

