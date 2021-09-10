US Bancorp DE Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $291.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.15. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $216.85 and a 52 week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

