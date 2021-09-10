US Bancorp DE Has $1.22 Million Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 20.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 45.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,426 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $57.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

