US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $15.43 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

