Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has decreased its dividend by 27.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

