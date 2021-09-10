Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 66,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,652,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $676.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 2.41.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,220 shares of company stock valued at $306,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

