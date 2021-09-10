Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Up 5.5%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.06. 143,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,666,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $748.73 million, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 2.41.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $249,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,446.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,220 shares of company stock worth $306,072 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after buying an additional 1,768,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after buying an additional 1,531,962 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,368,489 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 757,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

