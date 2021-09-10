Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $262.70, but opened at $271.20. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Upstart shares last traded at $274.96, with a volume of 41,159 shares traded.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.45.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth about $1,682,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter worth about $31,750,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average of $130.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

