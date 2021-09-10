Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Down to $21.07

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $20.46. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $550.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 417,757 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,357,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.