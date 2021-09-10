Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NYSE:UHS opened at $150.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.48.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

