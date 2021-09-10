United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.38 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.60.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.