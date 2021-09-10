uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in uniQure were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,450 shares of company stock worth $696,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

