uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce $3.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. uniQure posted sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $483.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.33 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QURE. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $119,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $696,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth about $2,081,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 42.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $3,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,995. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. uniQure has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

