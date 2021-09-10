Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $210.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

