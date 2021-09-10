UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.78 Million

Brokerages predict that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report sales of $453.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $455.00 million and the lowest is $452.32 million. UniFirst reported sales of $428.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million.

NYSE UNF traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.68. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,433. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in UniFirst by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

