UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $50.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

UDR stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.56. 1,638,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,900. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In other news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $10,185,250 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

