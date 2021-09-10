Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 191,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 57,001 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 54,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. 475,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,156,129. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

