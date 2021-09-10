Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 2,500 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $477.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.04. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 128.36 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

