Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $199,493,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $131,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,888 shares of company stock worth $5,512,808. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 132.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

