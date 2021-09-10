Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $494,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

HSIC opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

