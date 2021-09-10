Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 191.21%.

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.01.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

In other Tuesday Morning news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $467,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuesday Morning stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 125,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Tuesday Morning at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.