Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trupanion were worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRUP. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total transaction of $157,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,770. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

