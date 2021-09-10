Truist Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $150.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target raised by Truist from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of Affirm stock traded up $20.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.37. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.