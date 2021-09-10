Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Board of Directors Initiates Share Buyback Plan

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRN stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.66.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

