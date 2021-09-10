Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.24-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

NYSE TNL opened at $53.10 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

