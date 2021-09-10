Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $84.03 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33.

