Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Allakos by 12.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,837,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 25.0% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 163,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after buying an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allakos by 31.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $101.00 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

