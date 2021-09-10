Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 583% compared to the average daily volume of 491 call options.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. 66,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

