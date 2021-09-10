TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.566 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

