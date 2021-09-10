TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.566 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.
Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
