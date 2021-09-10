Tokuyama Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tokuyama in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38.

TKYMY stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

