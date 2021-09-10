Tokuyama Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tokuyama in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38.

TKYMY stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.40.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Earnings History and Estimates for Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.