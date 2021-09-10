TOKPIE (TKP) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $366,653.19 and approximately $4.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000068 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

