Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $613.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

