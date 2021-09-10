TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 490,550 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of New Relic worth $59,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEWR. Loop Capital raised their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

NEWR stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.72.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.