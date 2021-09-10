TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 350,596 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 737,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350,596 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $53,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,726,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $1,335,487.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,937.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,319 shares of company stock worth $7,615,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

