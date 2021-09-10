TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $46,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

