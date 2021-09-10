TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $62.54 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $62,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $197,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $59.61.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.